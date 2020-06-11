6704 W Harrison Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Available NOW



Single level home w/ tile floor entry. Other features of the home include:

.Living room w/ tile floor, plant shelves, ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling

.Family room w/ tile floor, ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling

.Dining room w/ tile floor

.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator

.Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer included

.Master bedroom w/ double walk-in closet, ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and door to the patio

.Master bathroom, w/ shower only and double sinks

.2 car garage w/ auto opener

.Desert front yard w/ auto watering system

.Grass/desert rear yard w/ auto watering and covered patio

.Community park available for all residents



1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Security Deposit

.$1225.00 refundable

.$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee



*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. Also, it is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.