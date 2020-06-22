All apartments in Chandler
6512 S Onyx Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6512 S Onyx Dr

6512 South Onyx Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6512 South Onyx Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Onyx Drive Chandler - Property Id: 90466

4 bed room 2.5 bath 2240 sf house in a nice neighborhood. Completely repainted inside and the landscape maintenance is just about finished. Large backyard with a pool. Available to rent immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90466
Property Id 90466

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4572460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 S Onyx Dr have any available units?
6512 S Onyx Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 S Onyx Dr have?
Some of 6512 S Onyx Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 S Onyx Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6512 S Onyx Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 S Onyx Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6512 S Onyx Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6512 S Onyx Dr offer parking?
No, 6512 S Onyx Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6512 S Onyx Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 S Onyx Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 S Onyx Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6512 S Onyx Dr has a pool.
Does 6512 S Onyx Dr have accessible units?
No, 6512 S Onyx Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 S Onyx Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 S Onyx Dr has units with dishwashers.
