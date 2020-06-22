6512 S Onyx Dr

6512 South Onyx Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249 Sun Groves
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
microwave
carpet
Onyx Drive Chandler - Property Id: 90466
4 bed room 2.5 bath 2240 sf house in a nice neighborhood. Completely repainted inside and the landscape maintenance is just about finished. Large backyard with a pool. Available to rent immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90466 Property Id 90466
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4572460)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
