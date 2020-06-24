All apartments in Chandler
641 S FIR Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

641 S FIR Street

641 South Fir Street · No Longer Available
Location

641 South Fir Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well maintained home with three bedrooms two bath. Large backyard with well maintained landscaping and pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

