All apartments in Chandler
Home
Chandler, AZ
641 S FIR Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
641 S FIR Street
641 South Fir Street
No Longer Available
Location
641 South Fir Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well maintained home with three bedrooms two bath. Large backyard with well maintained landscaping and pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 641 S FIR Street have any available units?
641 S FIR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 641 S FIR Street have?
Some of 641 S FIR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 641 S FIR Street currently offering any rent specials?
641 S FIR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 S FIR Street pet-friendly?
No, 641 S FIR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 641 S FIR Street offer parking?
Yes, 641 S FIR Street offers parking.
Does 641 S FIR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 S FIR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 S FIR Street have a pool?
Yes, 641 S FIR Street has a pool.
Does 641 S FIR Street have accessible units?
No, 641 S FIR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 641 S FIR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 S FIR Street has units with dishwashers.
