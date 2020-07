Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Available June 1 NICE PINEHURST MODEL, unfurninshed 2 bdrm, 2bth close to clubhouse.Neutral colors,carport w/extra storage. One tenant must be 55 or older to rent in SunBird. Enjoy the SunBird Golf Resort 55+ lifestyle complete with clubhouse/restaurant, pool,spa,fitness center,tennis,18 hole golf course,library and so much more!Utilities NOT included in rental price. 12 month rental minimum! SEE TODAY!