All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
625 S LOS FELIZ Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 S LOS FELIZ Drive

625 South Los Feliz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

625 South Los Feliz Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING COMPLETE TILED HOME WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE. FORMAL LIVING FORMAL DINING AND FAMILY ROOM. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO 101 FREEWAY AND CHANDLER MALL. VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY! YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS HOME...MUST SHOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive have any available units?
625 S LOS FELIZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive have?
Some of 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 S LOS FELIZ Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive does offer parking.
Does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive have a pool?
No, 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S LOS FELIZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College