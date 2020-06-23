625 S LOS FELIZ Drive

STUNNING COMPLETE TILED HOME WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE. FORMAL LIVING FORMAL DINING AND FAMILY ROOM. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO 101 FREEWAY AND CHANDLER MALL. VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY! YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS HOME...MUST SHOW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
