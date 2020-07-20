Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 6234 S Oakmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6234 S Oakmont Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6234 S Oakmont Drive
6234 South Oakmont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
6234 South Oakmont Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GRANITE BATHROOM TOPS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORS, NEW FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT. NEW CEILING FANS, RIGHT ON THE FAIRWAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have any available units?
6234 S Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have?
Some of 6234 S Oakmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6234 S Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6234 S Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 S Oakmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive offer parking?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
Downtown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College