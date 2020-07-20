All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6234 S Oakmont Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

6234 S Oakmont Drive

6234 South Oakmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6234 South Oakmont Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GRANITE BATHROOM TOPS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORS, NEW FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT. NEW CEILING FANS, RIGHT ON THE FAIRWAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have any available units?
6234 S Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have?
Some of 6234 S Oakmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 S Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6234 S Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 S Oakmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive offer parking?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 S Oakmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 S Oakmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
