6216 S OPAL Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

6216 S OPAL Drive

6216 South Opal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6216 South Opal Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 S OPAL Drive have any available units?
6216 S OPAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 S OPAL Drive have?
Some of 6216 S OPAL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 S OPAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6216 S OPAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 S OPAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6216 S OPAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6216 S OPAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6216 S OPAL Drive offers parking.
Does 6216 S OPAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 S OPAL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 S OPAL Drive have a pool?
No, 6216 S OPAL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6216 S OPAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6216 S OPAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 S OPAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 S OPAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
