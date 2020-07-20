5412 S BELL Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Riggs Ranch Meadows! Home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, loft and a 3 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters, large center island, and large cabinets and pantry. Backyard features a beautiful diving pool.Property Available 12/21/18Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $2295/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month /pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin