5412 S BELL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

5412 S BELL Drive

5412 South Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5412 South Bell Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Riggs Ranch Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Riggs Ranch Meadows! Home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, loft and a 3 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters, large center island, and large cabinets and pantry. Backyard features a beautiful diving pool.Property Available 12/21/18Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $2295/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month /pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

