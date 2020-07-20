5412 S BELL Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Home in Riggs Ranch Meadows! Home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, loft and a 3 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters, large center island, and large cabinets and pantry. Backyard features a beautiful diving pool.Property Available 12/21/18Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $2295/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month /pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin