Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

541 E Reflection Pl

541 East Reflection Place · No Longer Available
Location

541 East Reflection Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely one story Chandler home. Fans and 2" blinds in all the rooms. washer/dryer provided. Close to community parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 E Reflection Pl have any available units?
541 E Reflection Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 E Reflection Pl have?
Some of 541 E Reflection Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 E Reflection Pl currently offering any rent specials?
541 E Reflection Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 E Reflection Pl pet-friendly?
No, 541 E Reflection Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 541 E Reflection Pl offer parking?
No, 541 E Reflection Pl does not offer parking.
Does 541 E Reflection Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 E Reflection Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 E Reflection Pl have a pool?
No, 541 E Reflection Pl does not have a pool.
Does 541 E Reflection Pl have accessible units?
No, 541 E Reflection Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 541 E Reflection Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 E Reflection Pl has units with dishwashers.
