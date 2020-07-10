All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

541 E Del Rio St

541 East Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

541 East Del Rio Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Summerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbcbe07027 ---- ***Showings Begin July 5th 2019*** **All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply till you have seen the inside of this property.*** .One story home with tile floor entry .Dining area with tile floor .Living room has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and tile floor .Kitchen has tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and pantry closet .Laundry area in the garage with washer and dryer .Split bedroom floor plan, vaulted ceilings .Master bedroom has walk-in closet and ceiling fan .Master bath has tub/shower combo and tile floor .Two car garage with storage shelves .Front yard is grass/desert with an auto-watering system .Rear yard has covered patio, grass/desert with an auto watering system *.1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. .Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $1,050.00.00 Refundable ? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 E Del Rio St have any available units?
541 E Del Rio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 E Del Rio St have?
Some of 541 E Del Rio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 E Del Rio St currently offering any rent specials?
541 E Del Rio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 E Del Rio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 E Del Rio St is pet friendly.
Does 541 E Del Rio St offer parking?
Yes, 541 E Del Rio St offers parking.
Does 541 E Del Rio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 E Del Rio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 E Del Rio St have a pool?
No, 541 E Del Rio St does not have a pool.
Does 541 E Del Rio St have accessible units?
No, 541 E Del Rio St does not have accessible units.
Does 541 E Del Rio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 E Del Rio St has units with dishwashers.

