Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

5203 W MEGAN Street

5203 West Megan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5203 West Megan Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Harmon Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Harmon Ranch! Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, customer backsplash and eat-in area. The large master bedroom has a sitting area and a walkout deck. Master bath features dual sinks, separate tub, and shower with glass enclosure. Spacious backyard has a covered patio and beautiful mature trees.Property Available 10/9/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1550/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 W MEGAN Street have any available units?
5203 W MEGAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 W MEGAN Street have?
Some of 5203 W MEGAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 W MEGAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
5203 W MEGAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 W MEGAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 5203 W MEGAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5203 W MEGAN Street offer parking?
No, 5203 W MEGAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 5203 W MEGAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 W MEGAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 W MEGAN Street have a pool?
No, 5203 W MEGAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 5203 W MEGAN Street have accessible units?
No, 5203 W MEGAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 W MEGAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 W MEGAN Street has units with dishwashers.

