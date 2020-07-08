5203 W MEGAN Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in popular Harmon Ranch! Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, customer backsplash and eat-in area. The large master bedroom has a sitting area and a walkout deck. Master bath features dual sinks, separate tub, and shower with glass enclosure. Spacious backyard has a covered patio and beautiful mature trees.Property Available 10/9/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1550/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin