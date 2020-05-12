5142 W Buffalo St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf8f88a027 ---- *Available NOW Single level home features: .Family room with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan .Living room with vaulted ceiling and plant shelves .Dining room .Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, pantry closet and Island counter .Inside laundry room with hookups only .All bedrooms feature ceiling fan .Master bedroom has walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves. .Master bathroom has vaulted ceiling, shower, double sinks and plant shelves .2 car garage with auto garage opener .Grass/desert front yard with watering system .Grass rear yard has covered patio and block fence 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$1150.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *It is required to first tour the house in person before submitting a rental application. Please email us at info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.