All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 5142 W Buffalo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5142 W Buffalo St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

5142 W Buffalo St

5142 West Buffalo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5142 West Buffalo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf8f88a027 ---- *Available NOW Single level home features: .Family room with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan .Living room with vaulted ceiling and plant shelves .Dining room .Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, pantry closet and Island counter .Inside laundry room with hookups only .All bedrooms feature ceiling fan .Master bedroom has walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves. .Master bathroom has vaulted ceiling, shower, double sinks and plant shelves .2 car garage with auto garage opener .Grass/desert front yard with watering system .Grass rear yard has covered patio and block fence 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$1150.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *It is required to first tour the house in person before submitting a rental application. Please email us at info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 W Buffalo St have any available units?
5142 W Buffalo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5142 W Buffalo St have?
Some of 5142 W Buffalo St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 W Buffalo St currently offering any rent specials?
5142 W Buffalo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 W Buffalo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5142 W Buffalo St is pet friendly.
Does 5142 W Buffalo St offer parking?
Yes, 5142 W Buffalo St offers parking.
Does 5142 W Buffalo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 W Buffalo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 W Buffalo St have a pool?
No, 5142 W Buffalo St does not have a pool.
Does 5142 W Buffalo St have accessible units?
No, 5142 W Buffalo St does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 W Buffalo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5142 W Buffalo St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College