Chandler, AZ
5051 W BOSTON Way
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

5051 W BOSTON Way

5051 West Boston Way · No Longer Available
Location

5051 West Boston Way, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABILITY DATE IS JANUARY 15. 2020. Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a nice and quiet Twelve Oaks II Chandler. Kyrene school district .easy accesses to the I-10, 101, and 202 freeways, Chandler mall, public libraries, art center, regional hospital, shopping, etc. In one of the most centrally located neighborhoods in all of the Phoenix metro area for downtown Phoenix, Tempe, Old Town Scottsdale, East Valley, Sky harbor Airport, Phx Zoo, South Mountain Park, etc. Priced well below market value for long term stable tenant. Vaulted ceilings, all wood flooring , convenient one half bath downstairs, plenty of counter-tops . AC replaced Nov. 2018. fireplace in backyard for family evenings...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 W BOSTON Way have any available units?
5051 W BOSTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5051 W BOSTON Way have?
Some of 5051 W BOSTON Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 W BOSTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
5051 W BOSTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 W BOSTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 5051 W BOSTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5051 W BOSTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 5051 W BOSTON Way offers parking.
Does 5051 W BOSTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 W BOSTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 W BOSTON Way have a pool?
No, 5051 W BOSTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 5051 W BOSTON Way have accessible units?
No, 5051 W BOSTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 W BOSTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5051 W BOSTON Way has units with dishwashers.
