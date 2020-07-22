5051 W BOSTON Way

Amenities

AVAILABILITY DATE IS JANUARY 15. 2020. Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a nice and quiet Twelve Oaks II Chandler. Kyrene school district .easy accesses to the I-10, 101, and 202 freeways, Chandler mall, public libraries, art center, regional hospital, shopping, etc. In one of the most centrally located neighborhoods in all of the Phoenix metro area for downtown Phoenix, Tempe, Old Town Scottsdale, East Valley, Sky harbor Airport, Phx Zoo, South Mountain Park, etc. Priced well below market value for long term stable tenant. Vaulted ceilings, all wood flooring , convenient one half bath downstairs, plenty of counter-tops . AC replaced Nov. 2018. fireplace in backyard for family evenings...