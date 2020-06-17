All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

500 N Roosevelt Avenue

500 North Roosevelt Avenue · (480) 525-5128
Location

500 North Roosevelt Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful, clean Chandler Townhome. Newer carpet, and many updates in kitchen and baths, including newer appliances. Hardwood floor in the family and dining room. Tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Fantastic location across from the community pool and large greenbelt. Great open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the cool Summer evenings on the private patio, and warm up in the Winter next to the gorgeous fireplace. This is a popular subdivision with great location close to San Tan 202, 101 and I10. Close to Chandler Fashion Square, restaurants, and best of the East Valley all within 5 minutes. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and one covered parking space included. Rent is $1,250/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,250 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Small dog allowed on owner approval with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Sorry, no pets. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
500 N Roosevelt Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 500 N Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Roosevelt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N Roosevelt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Roosevelt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N Roosevelt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 500 N Roosevelt Avenue has a pool.
Does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 N Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
