500 N Roosevelt Avenue

Beautiful, clean Chandler Townhome. Newer carpet, and many updates in kitchen and baths, including newer appliances. Hardwood floor in the family and dining room. Tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Fantastic location across from the community pool and large greenbelt. Great open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the cool Summer evenings on the private patio, and warm up in the Winter next to the gorgeous fireplace. This is a popular subdivision with great location close to San Tan 202, 101 and I10. Close to Chandler Fashion Square, restaurants, and best of the East Valley all within 5 minutes. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and one covered parking space included. Rent is $1,250/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,250 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Small dog allowed on owner approval with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Sorry, no pets. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery.