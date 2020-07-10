Rent Calculator
498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2
498 North Arizona Avenue
No Longer Available
498 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment near downtown Chandler. Utilities provided by the owner. All tile floors and a gas range. Onsite Laundry.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 have any available units?
498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 have?
Some of 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 offer parking?
No, 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 have a pool?
No, 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 498 N. Arizona Ave. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
