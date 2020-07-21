All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

483 E HARRISON Street

483 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

483 East Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Summerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE GREATROOM! BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOORPLAN. 16 IN CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS. GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS- MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT W/LARGE BATHROOM AND BAY WINDOW SITTING AREA. COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD! LARGE GRASSY AREA. $200 admin fee due at move in plus $25 monthly admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 E HARRISON Street have any available units?
483 E HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 E HARRISON Street have?
Some of 483 E HARRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 E HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
483 E HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 E HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 483 E HARRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 483 E HARRISON Street offer parking?
No, 483 E HARRISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 483 E HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 E HARRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 E HARRISON Street have a pool?
No, 483 E HARRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 483 E HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 483 E HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 483 E HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 E HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
