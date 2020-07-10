All apartments in Chandler
4667 W Linda Ln
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

4667 W Linda Ln

4667 West Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4667 West Linda Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e879b75027 ---- *Occupied, please do not disturb tenant .Two level home in the Dawn subdivision .Tile floor entry .Dining room with vaulted ceiling; plant shelves; and tile floor .Living room with vaulted ceiling; ceiling fan; fireplace and tile floor .Kitchen with tile floors; range/oven; dishwasher; disposal; refrigerator; microwave; and pantry closet .Inside laundry closet with full size washer and dryer .Two bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans .Master bedroom downstairs with ceiling fan; walk in closet; and door to patio. .Master bathroom with vaulted ceiling; tiled bathtub/shower combo; double sinks; and tile floor .Two car garage with auto opener .Grass front yard area?maintained by the HOA .Grass/desert rear yard with slab patio and auto watering. .Community Pool 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits* .$1025.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Must tour the inside of the house in person before submitting a rental application. thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4667 W Linda Ln have any available units?
4667 W Linda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4667 W Linda Ln have?
Some of 4667 W Linda Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4667 W Linda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4667 W Linda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 W Linda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4667 W Linda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4667 W Linda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4667 W Linda Ln offers parking.
Does 4667 W Linda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4667 W Linda Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 W Linda Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4667 W Linda Ln has a pool.
Does 4667 W Linda Ln have accessible units?
No, 4667 W Linda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4667 W Linda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 W Linda Ln has units with dishwashers.

