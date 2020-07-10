4667 W Linda Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e879b75027 ---- *Occupied, please do not disturb tenant .Two level home in the Dawn subdivision .Tile floor entry .Dining room with vaulted ceiling; plant shelves; and tile floor .Living room with vaulted ceiling; ceiling fan; fireplace and tile floor .Kitchen with tile floors; range/oven; dishwasher; disposal; refrigerator; microwave; and pantry closet .Inside laundry closet with full size washer and dryer .Two bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans .Master bedroom downstairs with ceiling fan; walk in closet; and door to patio. .Master bathroom with vaulted ceiling; tiled bathtub/shower combo; double sinks; and tile floor .Two car garage with auto opener .Grass front yard area?maintained by the HOA .Grass/desert rear yard with slab patio and auto watering. .Community Pool 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits* .$1025.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Must tour the inside of the house in person before submitting a rental application. thank you