Chandler, AZ
460 S CHIPPEWA Drive
460 S CHIPPEWA Drive
460 South Chippewa Drive
No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location
460 South Chippewa Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Recently renovated home that offers 2,120 square feet of spacious living space. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, pool. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive have any available units?
460 S CHIPPEWA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive have?
Some of 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
460 S CHIPPEWA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive does offer parking.
Does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive has a pool.
Does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive have accessible units?
No, 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 S CHIPPEWA Drive has units with dishwashers.
