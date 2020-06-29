All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4591 West Oakland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4591 West Oakland Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 4:10 AM

4591 West Oakland Street

4591 West Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4591 West Oakland Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Carrillo Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Open floor plan with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Nice touches with Granite counter and stainless appliance package in kitchen. All downstairs flooring is Walnut-like ceramic tile. All appliances are included as well as pool and landscape service.
Open floorplan with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Nice touches with Granite counter and stainless appliance package in kitchen. All downstairs flooring is Walnut-like ceramic tile. All appliances are included as well as pool and landscape service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4591 West Oakland Street have any available units?
4591 West Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4591 West Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4591 West Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4591 West Oakland Street pet-friendly?
No, 4591 West Oakland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4591 West Oakland Street offer parking?
No, 4591 West Oakland Street does not offer parking.
Does 4591 West Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4591 West Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4591 West Oakland Street have a pool?
Yes, 4591 West Oakland Street has a pool.
Does 4591 West Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 4591 West Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4591 West Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4591 West Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4591 West Oakland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4591 West Oakland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College