4571 W HARRISON Street

Lovely Home situated in the Dawn Subdivision. Friendly floorplan offers lots of versatility. 3rd Bedroom/Den has double french doors. Vaulted & High flat ceilings, pot shelves. Eat-In Kitchen, Lots of Cabinets & Counter space, Pantry, Corner Sink & Black Appliances. Pergo floors in kitchen, dining room, master, & bath. Tile in living room & hallway. Large Master Bedroom w/Double French doors, Spacious Master Bath w/Over sized Soaking Tub. Home has a lot of character. Large Yard, Patio, Private Courtyard Area.