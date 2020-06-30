All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

4571 W HARRISON Street

4571 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4571 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Lovely Home situated in the Dawn Subdivision. Friendly floorplan offers lots of versatility. 3rd Bedroom/Den has double french doors. Vaulted & High flat ceilings, pot shelves. Eat-In Kitchen, Lots of Cabinets & Counter space, Pantry, Corner Sink & Black Appliances. Pergo floors in kitchen, dining room, master, & bath. Tile in living room & hallway. Large Master Bedroom w/Double French doors, Spacious Master Bath w/Over sized Soaking Tub. Home has a lot of character. Large Yard, Patio, Private Courtyard Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 W HARRISON Street have any available units?
4571 W HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4571 W HARRISON Street have?
Some of 4571 W HARRISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4571 W HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
4571 W HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 W HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 4571 W HARRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4571 W HARRISON Street offer parking?
No, 4571 W HARRISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 4571 W HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4571 W HARRISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 W HARRISON Street have a pool?
No, 4571 W HARRISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 4571 W HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 4571 W HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 W HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4571 W HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.

