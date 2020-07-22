4523 S Wildflower Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Highly desirable Laguna Cove in Gated Ocotillo Lake Community close to Everything in Chandler - Featuring 5 Beds +LOFT, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage w/Storage Cabinets, Full Bedroom/Bath downstairs, Formal Living/Dining, Spacious Family/Great Room opening up to Gourmet Kitchen w/Upgraded Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Jenn-Air Appliances w/Gas Cooktop, Island, Built-in Desk, Recessed Lighting & Walk-in Pantry. Master Suite w/Balcony overlooking the Lush Backyard & Lake w/East Exposure. Upgraded Master Bath w/Tile Surrounds, Countertops, Fixtures & Large Walk-in. Enjoy this Resort Lakefront Premium Lot w/Fenced Heated Play Pool & Spa, Built-in BBQ within walking distance to Parks, Golfing, The Village Tennis & Fitness Club & Award Winning Chandler Traditional Academy - Must See!