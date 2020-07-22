All apartments in Chandler
4523 S Wildflower Place
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

4523 S Wildflower Place

4523 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

4523 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Highly desirable Laguna Cove in Gated Ocotillo Lake Community close to Everything in Chandler - Featuring 5 Beds +LOFT, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage w/Storage Cabinets, Full Bedroom/Bath downstairs, Formal Living/Dining, Spacious Family/Great Room opening up to Gourmet Kitchen w/Upgraded Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Jenn-Air Appliances w/Gas Cooktop, Island, Built-in Desk, Recessed Lighting & Walk-in Pantry. Master Suite w/Balcony overlooking the Lush Backyard & Lake w/East Exposure. Upgraded Master Bath w/Tile Surrounds, Countertops, Fixtures & Large Walk-in. Enjoy this Resort Lakefront Premium Lot w/Fenced Heated Play Pool & Spa, Built-in BBQ within walking distance to Parks, Golfing, The Village Tennis & Fitness Club & Award Winning Chandler Traditional Academy - Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 S Wildflower Place have any available units?
4523 S Wildflower Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 S Wildflower Place have?
Some of 4523 S Wildflower Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 S Wildflower Place currently offering any rent specials?
4523 S Wildflower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 S Wildflower Place pet-friendly?
No, 4523 S Wildflower Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4523 S Wildflower Place offer parking?
Yes, 4523 S Wildflower Place offers parking.
Does 4523 S Wildflower Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 S Wildflower Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 S Wildflower Place have a pool?
Yes, 4523 S Wildflower Place has a pool.
Does 4523 S Wildflower Place have accessible units?
No, 4523 S Wildflower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 S Wildflower Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 S Wildflower Place has units with dishwashers.
