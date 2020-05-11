All apartments in Chandler
4482 S WILDFLOWER Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

4482 S WILDFLOWER Place

4482 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

4482 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED luxurious family home is fully equipped for those with distinguished taste and is located in the prime lakeside gated community of Ocotillo. The separate living room and family rooms provide wonderful space for families to gather while the generous bedrooms allow each their own individual space. Enjoy a fresh morning cup of coffee from breakfast bar overlooking the family room or on the covered patio while overlooking a beautiful sparkling pool (unheated) and resort style backyard. The pool is not heated but then again this is Arizona! GAS POOL HEATER EXTRA FEE. $450 Per Week. The GIANT master bedroom comes complete with sitting area, extra large walk-in closet and spa like en' suite bath with natural stone and glass walk-in shower and separate tub. Arcadia doors from the master lead out to the covered patio where you can enjoy magnificent Arizona sunsets. The three guest bedrooms all have unique features and are beautifully decorated with high end furnishings to provide a comfortable and restful nights sleep while the luxurious style of the home is continued through the guest bathrooms. However, the jewel of this spectacular home is the gourmet chefs kitchen which is centrally located in the home to provide easy access for everyone. Whether baking a delicious batch of cookies, a holiday ham or a tv dinner you'll enjoy a full view of the open living area, fireplace and backyard amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place have any available units?
4482 S WILDFLOWER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place have?
Some of 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place currently offering any rent specials?
4482 S WILDFLOWER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place pet-friendly?
No, 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place offer parking?
Yes, 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place offers parking.
Does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place have a pool?
Yes, 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place has a pool.
Does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place have accessible units?
No, 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4482 S WILDFLOWER Place has units with dishwashers.
