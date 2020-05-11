4482 S WILDFLOWER Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED luxurious family home is fully equipped for those with distinguished taste and is located in the prime lakeside gated community of Ocotillo. The separate living room and family rooms provide wonderful space for families to gather while the generous bedrooms allow each their own individual space. Enjoy a fresh morning cup of coffee from breakfast bar overlooking the family room or on the covered patio while overlooking a beautiful sparkling pool (unheated) and resort style backyard. The pool is not heated but then again this is Arizona! GAS POOL HEATER EXTRA FEE. $450 Per Week. The GIANT master bedroom comes complete with sitting area, extra large walk-in closet and spa like en' suite bath with natural stone and glass walk-in shower and separate tub. Arcadia doors from the master lead out to the covered patio where you can enjoy magnificent Arizona sunsets. The three guest bedrooms all have unique features and are beautifully decorated with high end furnishings to provide a comfortable and restful nights sleep while the luxurious style of the home is continued through the guest bathrooms. However, the jewel of this spectacular home is the gourmet chefs kitchen which is centrally located in the home to provide easy access for everyone. Whether baking a delicious batch of cookies, a holiday ham or a tv dinner you'll enjoy a full view of the open living area, fireplace and backyard amenities.