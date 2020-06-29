4442 East County Down Drive

Amenities

Chandler home for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1746 square feet located near Val Vista and Riggs Roads within the Sun Groves Subdivision. This single level home features a 2 car garage, low maintenance desert-by-design landscaping, carpet and tile throughout, an open floor plan, eat in kitchen with island seating, lots of natural lighting, bay windows, formal dining area, spacious bedrooms, dual sinks in bathroom, fenced in back yard, and much more!



Please call / text Barbara at 602-369-6116 to schedule a viewing.



Advertising notice: fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Renter's Insurance is required.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Wlw9ITzYbUag8E9h5ip_WrCbvAz0foUf/view?usp=sharing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

