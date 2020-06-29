All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4442 East County Down Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4442 East County Down Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:40 PM

4442 East County Down Drive

4442 East County Down Drive · (480) 351-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4442 East County Down Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Chandler home for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1746 square feet located near Val Vista and Riggs Roads within the Sun Groves Subdivision. This single level home features a 2 car garage, low maintenance desert-by-design landscaping, carpet and tile throughout, an open floor plan, eat in kitchen with island seating, lots of natural lighting, bay windows, formal dining area, spacious bedrooms, dual sinks in bathroom, fenced in back yard, and much more!

Please call / text Barbara at 602-369-6116 to schedule a viewing.

Advertising notice: fees include $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable and $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Renter's Insurance is required.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Wlw9ITzYbUag8E9h5ip_WrCbvAz0foUf/view?usp=sharing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 East County Down Drive have any available units?
4442 East County Down Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4442 East County Down Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4442 East County Down Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 East County Down Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 East County Down Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4442 East County Down Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4442 East County Down Drive offers parking.
Does 4442 East County Down Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 East County Down Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 East County Down Drive have a pool?
No, 4442 East County Down Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4442 East County Down Drive have accessible units?
No, 4442 East County Down Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 East County Down Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 East County Down Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 East County Down Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 East County Down Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4442 East County Down Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity