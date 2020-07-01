4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Chandler. Home features 2.5 bathrooms, a large living room, and a fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and granite countertops. Tropical backyard with private pool, palm trees, and covered patio. Weekly pool service included.Property Available 3/16/2020Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1995/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin