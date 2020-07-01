All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive

4415 East Runaway Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4415 East Runaway Bay Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Chandler. Home features 2.5 bathrooms, a large living room, and a fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and granite countertops. Tropical backyard with private pool, palm trees, and covered patio. Weekly pool service included.Property Available 3/16/2020Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1995/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) small pets only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive have any available units?
4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive have?
Some of 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive offer parking?
No, 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive has a pool.
Does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 E RUNAWAY BAY Drive has units with dishwashers.

