Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

4406 E LA COSTA Drive

4406 East La Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4406 East La Costa Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quarterly Landscaping Included in the Lease - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sun Grove. This home has vaulted ceilings / ceiling fans, recessed lighting, 20'' tile, upgraded laminate wood flooring, covered patio, separate living and family rooms, eat-in Kitchen w/ convenient pull-out pantry shelves, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar/island. Master Bedroom suite has double door entry w/ private access to covered patio, separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive have any available units?
4406 E LA COSTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive have?
Some of 4406 E LA COSTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 E LA COSTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4406 E LA COSTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 E LA COSTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4406 E LA COSTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive offer parking?
No, 4406 E LA COSTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 E LA COSTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive have a pool?
No, 4406 E LA COSTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4406 E LA COSTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 E LA COSTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 E LA COSTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
