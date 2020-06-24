Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive
4383 East Desert Sands Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4383 East Desert Sands Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
5 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms, 1 bedroom is downstairs. Formal living room and dining room, family room downstairs and loft upstairs. Available 05/01/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive have any available units?
4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive have?
Some of 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive have a pool?
No, 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4383 E DESERT SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
