All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive

4305 East Cherry Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4305 East Cherry Hills Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage open concept floor plan home is a must see and is available for immediate move-in!!! The home was remodeled in 2014 with granite and quartz counter-tops, refinished cabinetry throughout, glass subway tile black splash, fixtures, and paint. Enjoy the resort like backyard with its beautiful sparkling pebble tec pool. There is no carpet in the home. Real hand scraped wood floors in the bedrooms. Tile floors throughout the home. There are no two story homes near the home and there is no backyard neighbor. Pool services is included in pricing. Come see this home today as this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have any available units?
4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College