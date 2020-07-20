4305 E CHERRY HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage open concept floor plan home is a must see and is available for immediate move-in!!! The home was remodeled in 2014 with granite and quartz counter-tops, refinished cabinetry throughout, glass subway tile black splash, fixtures, and paint. Enjoy the resort like backyard with its beautiful sparkling pebble tec pool. There is no carpet in the home. Real hand scraped wood floors in the bedrooms. Tile floors throughout the home. There are no two story homes near the home and there is no backyard neighbor. Pool services is included in pricing. Come see this home today as this will not last!