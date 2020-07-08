All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 423 N. Neuman Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
423 N. Neuman Pl
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

423 N. Neuman Pl

423 North Neuman Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

423 North Neuman Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Great Rental In Chandler - Nice open floor plan, with a Den!! Split floor plan with ceiling fans in all the right places. Capet and Tile throughout.

(RLNE4194649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have any available units?
423 N. Neuman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 423 N. Neuman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
423 N. Neuman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 N. Neuman Pl pet-friendly?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl offer parking?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not offer parking.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have a pool?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have accessible units?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College