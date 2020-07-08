Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 423 N. Neuman Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
423 N. Neuman Pl
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
423 N. Neuman Pl
423 North Neuman Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
423 North Neuman Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Great Rental In Chandler - Nice open floor plan, with a Den!! Split floor plan with ceiling fans in all the right places. Capet and Tile throughout.
(RLNE4194649)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have any available units?
423 N. Neuman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 423 N. Neuman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
423 N. Neuman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 N. Neuman Pl pet-friendly?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl offer parking?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not offer parking.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have a pool?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have accessible units?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 N. Neuman Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 N. Neuman Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College