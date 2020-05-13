Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
422 E LAREDO Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
422 E LAREDO Street
422 East Laredo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
422 East Laredo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Summerset
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see it and you will like it. This beautiful home is recently updated with new paint, new flooring, new baseboard, new kitchen appliances and new bathroom fixtures. It is perfect for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 E LAREDO Street have any available units?
422 E LAREDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 422 E LAREDO Street have?
Some of 422 E LAREDO Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 422 E LAREDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 E LAREDO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 E LAREDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 E LAREDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 422 E LAREDO Street offer parking?
No, 422 E LAREDO Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 E LAREDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 E LAREDO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 E LAREDO Street have a pool?
No, 422 E LAREDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 E LAREDO Street have accessible units?
No, 422 E LAREDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 E LAREDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 E LAREDO Street has units with dishwashers.
