Chandler, AZ
416 E. Sheffield Ave.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

416 E. Sheffield Ave.

416 East Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

416 East Sheffield Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in a great location - Great home in a great location. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large kitchen with eat in dining area and island. Open great room with new carpet and paint throughout the whole house. Neutral colors. Covered patio with great shade tree and storage shed in the back. Large over-sized front yard with 2 car garage. Close to restaurants and shops. Chandler Espee Park with bike park, splash pad and a playground within walking distance. This house won't last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1575
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4943114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. have any available units?
416 E. Sheffield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. have?
Some of 416 E. Sheffield Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E. Sheffield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
416 E. Sheffield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E. Sheffield Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 E. Sheffield Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 416 E. Sheffield Ave. offers parking.
Does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 E. Sheffield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. have a pool?
No, 416 E. Sheffield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 416 E. Sheffield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E. Sheffield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 E. Sheffield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
