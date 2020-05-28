416 E. Sheffield Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in a great location - Great home in a great location. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large kitchen with eat in dining area and island. Open great room with new carpet and paint throughout the whole house. Neutral colors. Covered patio with great shade tree and storage shed in the back. Large over-sized front yard with 2 car garage. Close to restaurants and shops. Chandler Espee Park with bike park, splash pad and a playground within walking distance. This house won't last long!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1575

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4943114)