All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive
4102 East Cherry Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
4102 East Cherry Hills Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental in Sun Groves-3 bedrooms plus 2 full baths, granite countertops, gas range, black and stainless appliances, low maintenance yard, 2 car garage, refrigerator washer, dryer included in rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have any available units?
4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 E CHERRY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
