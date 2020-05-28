4080 W LINDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome 5 bedroom, loft and a den, in sought-after Park Promenade! Tile flooring, granite countertops, fresh neutral interior paint! Terrific island kitchen, 42' cabinets, and gas range. Spacious master bedroom w/separate tub/shower, his/her vanities, travertine floor & walk/in closet. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Energy efficient 2x6 construct, r45 & r23 insulation, 11-seer ac, koolply roof sheath. Gorgeous pool and spacious backyard with citrus trees. Short walk to elementary & middle school, Kyrene Schools! Close to intel! Must see!