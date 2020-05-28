All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

4080 W LINDA Lane

4080 West Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4080 West Linda Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Park Promenade

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Awesome 5 bedroom, loft and a den, in sought-after Park Promenade! Tile flooring, granite countertops, fresh neutral interior paint! Terrific island kitchen, 42' cabinets, and gas range. Spacious master bedroom w/separate tub/shower, his/her vanities, travertine floor & walk/in closet. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Energy efficient 2x6 construct, r45 & r23 insulation, 11-seer ac, koolply roof sheath. Gorgeous pool and spacious backyard with citrus trees. Short walk to elementary & middle school, Kyrene Schools! Close to intel! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 W LINDA Lane have any available units?
4080 W LINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 W LINDA Lane have?
Some of 4080 W LINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 W LINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4080 W LINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 W LINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4080 W LINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4080 W LINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4080 W LINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 4080 W LINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4080 W LINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 W LINDA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4080 W LINDA Lane has a pool.
Does 4080 W LINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4080 W LINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 W LINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4080 W LINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.

