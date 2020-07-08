Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
401 E Tulsa Street
401 E Tulsa Street
401 East Tulsa Street
No Longer Available
Location
401 East Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tan Vista
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Home Near Downtown Chandler - Recently updated 3 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of old Chandler. Great neighborhood, corner lot adjacent to park.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5487669)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 E Tulsa Street have any available units?
401 E Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 401 E Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 E Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 E Tulsa Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 E Tulsa Street offer parking?
No, 401 E Tulsa Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 E Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 E Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E Tulsa Street have a pool?
No, 401 E Tulsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 E Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 401 E Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 E Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 E Tulsa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 E Tulsa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
