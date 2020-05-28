3930 West Monterey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Townhome with Community Pool Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to Loop 101/202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace, Open Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Two Master Suite Floorplan, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Private Courtyard and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- Small Dog Preference, No Cats.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.