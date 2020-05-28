3930 West Monterey Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Townhome with Community Pool Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to Loop 101/202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace, Open Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Two Master Suite Floorplan, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Private Courtyard and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- Small Dog Preference, No Cats.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.