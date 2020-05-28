All apartments in Chandler
3930 West Monterey Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

3930 West Monterey Street

3930 West Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

3930 West Monterey Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Townhome with Community Pool Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to Loop 101/202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace, Open Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Two Master Suite Floorplan, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Private Courtyard and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- Small Dog Preference, No Cats.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

