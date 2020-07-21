All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3831 E POWELL Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3831 E POWELL Place
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

3831 E POWELL Place

3831 East Powell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3831 East Powell Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate single level home 3 bed plus den and 2.5 Bath with tons of upgrade. Close to shopping and great Chandler Unified School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 E POWELL Place have any available units?
3831 E POWELL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 E POWELL Place have?
Some of 3831 E POWELL Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 E POWELL Place currently offering any rent specials?
3831 E POWELL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 E POWELL Place pet-friendly?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place offer parking?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not offer parking.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have a pool?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not have a pool.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have accessible units?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 E POWELL Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College