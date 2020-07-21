Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3831 E POWELL Place
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3831 E POWELL Place
3831 East Powell Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3831 East Powell Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate single level home 3 bed plus den and 2.5 Bath with tons of upgrade. Close to shopping and great Chandler Unified School district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have any available units?
3831 E POWELL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3831 E POWELL Place have?
Some of 3831 E POWELL Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3831 E POWELL Place currently offering any rent specials?
3831 E POWELL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 E POWELL Place pet-friendly?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place offer parking?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not offer parking.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have a pool?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not have a pool.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have accessible units?
No, 3831 E POWELL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 E POWELL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 E POWELL Place has units with dishwashers.
