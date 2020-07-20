Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
3790 S ASHLEY Place
3790 S ASHLEY Place
3790 South Ashley Place
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location
3790 South Ashley Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South
Amenities
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
4 bedroom,2 bath Tile all through living room, dinning room and breakfast room. Granite counter top, upgrade kitchen cabinet. Nice neighbor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have any available units?
3790 S ASHLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 3790 S ASHLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
3790 S ASHLEY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 S ASHLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place offer parking?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not offer parking.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have a pool?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have units with air conditioning.
