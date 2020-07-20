All apartments in Chandler
3790 S ASHLEY Place

3790 South Ashley Place · No Longer Available
Location

3790 South Ashley Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
4 bedroom,2 bath Tile all through living room, dinning room and breakfast room. Granite counter top, upgrade kitchen cabinet. Nice neighbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have any available units?
3790 S ASHLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3790 S ASHLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
3790 S ASHLEY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 S ASHLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place offer parking?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not offer parking.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have a pool?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 S ASHLEY Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 S ASHLEY Place does not have units with air conditioning.
