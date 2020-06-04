All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

373 N Nevada Street

373 N Nevada St · No Longer Available
Location

373 N Nevada St, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated interior makes this triplex turnkey ready. Located within walking distance of Downtown Chandler's charming vintage-style lanterns and trellis-covered walkways, with boutique shops, art galleries, restaurants, micro-brewery and the world-class Chandler Center for the Arts. Enjoy a variety of events, including a weekly farmers market. All new flooring, new stainless kitchen appliances and totally renovated bathroom. **Chandler tax is 1.5% plus $9.50 liability insurance monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 N Nevada Street have any available units?
373 N Nevada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 N Nevada Street have?
Some of 373 N Nevada Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 N Nevada Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 N Nevada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 N Nevada Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 N Nevada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 373 N Nevada Street offer parking?
No, 373 N Nevada Street does not offer parking.
Does 373 N Nevada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 N Nevada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 N Nevada Street have a pool?
No, 373 N Nevada Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 N Nevada Street have accessible units?
No, 373 N Nevada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 N Nevada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 N Nevada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
