373 N Nevada Street

Amenities
Completely renovated interior makes this triplex turnkey ready. Located within walking distance of Downtown Chandler's charming vintage-style lanterns and trellis-covered walkways, with boutique shops, art galleries, restaurants, micro-brewery and the world-class Chandler Center for the Arts. Enjoy a variety of events, including a weekly farmers market. All new flooring, new stainless kitchen appliances and totally renovated bathroom. **Chandler tax is 1.5% plus $9.50 liability insurance monthly