All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3651 S ARIZONA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3651 S ARIZONA Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3651 S ARIZONA Place

3651 South Arizona Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3651 South Arizona Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Cachet single family home with great room floor plan in gated community. Home features tile in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Kitchen features stone counters, back splash, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Large master includes maple cabinets, rustic brass fixtures, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and a huge walk-in closet. Large storage closet in hallway. All appliances included. Low-maintenance back yard. Front yard landscaping included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 S ARIZONA Place have any available units?
3651 S ARIZONA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 S ARIZONA Place have?
Some of 3651 S ARIZONA Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 S ARIZONA Place currently offering any rent specials?
3651 S ARIZONA Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 S ARIZONA Place pet-friendly?
No, 3651 S ARIZONA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3651 S ARIZONA Place offer parking?
Yes, 3651 S ARIZONA Place does offer parking.
Does 3651 S ARIZONA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 S ARIZONA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 S ARIZONA Place have a pool?
No, 3651 S ARIZONA Place does not have a pool.
Does 3651 S ARIZONA Place have accessible units?
No, 3651 S ARIZONA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 S ARIZONA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 S ARIZONA Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College