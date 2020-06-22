3651 S ARIZONA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Cachet single family home with great room floor plan in gated community. Home features tile in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Kitchen features stone counters, back splash, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Large master includes maple cabinets, rustic brass fixtures, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and a huge walk-in closet. Large storage closet in hallway. All appliances included. Low-maintenance back yard. Front yard landscaping included in the rent.