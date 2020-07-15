Rent Calculator
3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:09 PM
3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S
3650 S Hollyhock Pl
·
No Longer Available
3650 S Hollyhock Pl, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
NO PETS
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S have any available units?
3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S have?
Some of 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S currently offering any rent specials?
3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S pet-friendly?
No, 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S offer parking?
Yes, 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S offers parking.
Does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S have a pool?
No, 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S does not have a pool.
Does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S have accessible units?
No, 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 S HOLLYHOCK Place S has units with dishwashers.
