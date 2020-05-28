Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3619 W CINDY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Chandler, AZ
3619 W CINDY Street
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3619 W CINDY Street
3619 West Cindy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3619 West Cindy Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW CARPET AND PAINT, All Appliances included, Pool Service Included with rent. All Pets are welcome $300/pet fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3619 W CINDY Street have any available units?
3619 W CINDY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3619 W CINDY Street have?
Some of 3619 W CINDY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3619 W CINDY Street currently offering any rent specials?
3619 W CINDY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 W CINDY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 W CINDY Street is pet friendly.
Does 3619 W CINDY Street offer parking?
Yes, 3619 W CINDY Street offers parking.
Does 3619 W CINDY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 W CINDY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 W CINDY Street have a pool?
Yes, 3619 W CINDY Street has a pool.
Does 3619 W CINDY Street have accessible units?
No, 3619 W CINDY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 W CINDY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 W CINDY Street has units with dishwashers.
