3611 W Elgin Street
3611 W Elgin Street

3611 West Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3611 West Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8aaa4e06b ---- Don\'t miss this recently remodeled 3 bedroom home in a highly desirable Chandler location near Chandler Fashion Center. Step inside to the wonderfully laid out floor plan, custom upgrades, and brand new tile flooring throughout. The large, open kitchen features elegant white cabinets, beautiful countertops, and glass tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new countertops, new tile surrounds, and updated fixtures. The location is excellent with numerous shopping and dining destinations just minutes away. This home is clean and beautiful and will rent quickly. Come take a look before it is gone. 1 pet only Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 W Elgin Street have any available units?
3611 W Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3611 W Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3611 W Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 W Elgin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 W Elgin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3611 W Elgin Street offer parking?
No, 3611 W Elgin Street does not offer parking.
Does 3611 W Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 W Elgin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 W Elgin Street have a pool?
No, 3611 W Elgin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3611 W Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 3611 W Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 W Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 W Elgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 W Elgin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 W Elgin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

