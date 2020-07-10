3611 W Elgin Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8aaa4e06b ---- Don\'t miss this recently remodeled 3 bedroom home in a highly desirable Chandler location near Chandler Fashion Center. Step inside to the wonderfully laid out floor plan, custom upgrades, and brand new tile flooring throughout. The large, open kitchen features elegant white cabinets, beautiful countertops, and glass tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with new countertops, new tile surrounds, and updated fixtures. The location is excellent with numerous shopping and dining destinations just minutes away. This home is clean and beautiful and will rent quickly. Come take a look before it is gone. 1 pet only Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit