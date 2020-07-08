All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

3563 S SOHO Lane

3563 South Soho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3563 South Soho Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SOLAR LEASE (8 KW) for all year savings. Located across from a serene green belt & tree lined street, this immaculate home has tall ceilings & grand foyer that greet you at the entry. Large Family room & island Kitchen is an entertainers delight with upgraded cabinets, hand picked granite, 2019 LG Stainless steel Refrigerator & abundant counters. Downstairs is complete with master like luxurious guest bed, guest bath PLUS Powder room w/pedestal sink. Large windows envelope the entire home giving expansive views of newly designed yard complete w/built in custom seating area, vegetable garden 20+ fruit trees & turf.Upstairs the spacious master bedroom has the rare double doors..Masterbath is complete with his and hers sink, large closet & private almirah and a separate tub/shower. NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 S SOHO Lane have any available units?
3563 S SOHO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 S SOHO Lane have?
Some of 3563 S SOHO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 S SOHO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3563 S SOHO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 S SOHO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3563 S SOHO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3563 S SOHO Lane offer parking?
No, 3563 S SOHO Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3563 S SOHO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 S SOHO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 S SOHO Lane have a pool?
No, 3563 S SOHO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3563 S SOHO Lane have accessible units?
No, 3563 S SOHO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 S SOHO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3563 S SOHO Lane has units with dishwashers.

