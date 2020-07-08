3563 S SOHO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SOLAR LEASE (8 KW) for all year savings. Located across from a serene green belt & tree lined street, this immaculate home has tall ceilings & grand foyer that greet you at the entry. Large Family room & island Kitchen is an entertainers delight with upgraded cabinets, hand picked granite, 2019 LG Stainless steel Refrigerator & abundant counters. Downstairs is complete with master like luxurious guest bed, guest bath PLUS Powder room w/pedestal sink. Large windows envelope the entire home giving expansive views of newly designed yard complete w/built in custom seating area, vegetable garden 20+ fruit trees & turf.Upstairs the spacious master bedroom has the rare double doors..Masterbath is complete with his and hers sink, large closet & private almirah and a separate tub/shower. NO CATS.