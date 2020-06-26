All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive

3530 South Mcclelland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3530 South Mcclelland Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Beautiful home in Fox Crossing with a backyard meant for entertainment! Walking distance to great schools, neighborhood park/playground ,and basketball courts. Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, island/breakfast bar and vaulted ceilings. Beautiful 18'' travertine tile and upgraded neutral carpet throughout. Large first floor master bedroom has walk-in closet and relaxing jacuzzi tub! Backyard features pebble sheen pool, putting green, outdoor kitchen, and RV gate. Pool service and HOA fee are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive have any available units?
3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive have?
Some of 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
