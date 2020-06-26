3530 S MCCLELLAND Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill

Beautiful home in Fox Crossing with a backyard meant for entertainment! Walking distance to great schools, neighborhood park/playground ,and basketball courts. Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, island/breakfast bar and vaulted ceilings. Beautiful 18'' travertine tile and upgraded neutral carpet throughout. Large first floor master bedroom has walk-in closet and relaxing jacuzzi tub! Backyard features pebble sheen pool, putting green, outdoor kitchen, and RV gate. Pool service and HOA fee are included in rent.