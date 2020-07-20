Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
3469 N SENECA Court
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3469 N SENECA Court
3469 North Seneca Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3469 North Seneca Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Crystal Bay Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled rental with new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, appliances, back splash, interior paint. This rental will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3469 N SENECA Court have any available units?
3469 N SENECA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3469 N SENECA Court have?
Some of 3469 N SENECA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3469 N SENECA Court currently offering any rent specials?
3469 N SENECA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 N SENECA Court pet-friendly?
No, 3469 N SENECA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3469 N SENECA Court offer parking?
No, 3469 N SENECA Court does not offer parking.
Does 3469 N SENECA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 N SENECA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 N SENECA Court have a pool?
No, 3469 N SENECA Court does not have a pool.
Does 3469 N SENECA Court have accessible units?
No, 3469 N SENECA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 N SENECA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3469 N SENECA Court has units with dishwashers.
