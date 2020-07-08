Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
/
3416 E KINGBIRD Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM
3416 E KINGBIRD Place
3416 East Kingbird Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3416 East Kingbird Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. EAT IN KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING IN LIVING ROOM. LARGE GRASSY BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have any available units?
3416 E KINGBIRD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have?
Some of 3416 E KINGBIRD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3416 E KINGBIRD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3416 E KINGBIRD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 E KINGBIRD Place pet-friendly?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place offer parking?
Yes, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place offers parking.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have a pool?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place does not have a pool.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have accessible units?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place has units with dishwashers.
