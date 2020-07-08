All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3416 E KINGBIRD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3416 E KINGBIRD Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

3416 E KINGBIRD Place

3416 East Kingbird Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3416 East Kingbird Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. EAT IN KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING IN LIVING ROOM. LARGE GRASSY BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have any available units?
3416 E KINGBIRD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have?
Some of 3416 E KINGBIRD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 E KINGBIRD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3416 E KINGBIRD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 E KINGBIRD Place pet-friendly?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place offer parking?
Yes, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place offers parking.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have a pool?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place does not have a pool.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have accessible units?
No, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 E KINGBIRD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 E KINGBIRD Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College