Chandler, AZ
3380 W BAYLOR Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

3380 W BAYLOR Lane

3380 West Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3380 West Baylor Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Valencia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully remodeled model like home. All new appliances. White cabinets and quartz counter top. light fixtures. Close to 101 and chandler shopping center. It is great home to live in. NO PETS for this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have any available units?
3380 W BAYLOR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have?
Some of 3380 W BAYLOR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 W BAYLOR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3380 W BAYLOR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 W BAYLOR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3380 W BAYLOR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3380 W BAYLOR Lane offers parking.
Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 W BAYLOR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3380 W BAYLOR Lane has a pool.
Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have accessible units?
No, 3380 W BAYLOR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 W BAYLOR Lane has units with dishwashers.
