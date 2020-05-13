3380 West Baylor Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226 Valencia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully remodeled model like home. All new appliances. White cabinets and quartz counter top. light fixtures. Close to 101 and chandler shopping center. It is great home to live in. NO PETS for this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have any available units?
3380 W BAYLOR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3380 W BAYLOR Lane have?
Some of 3380 W BAYLOR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 W BAYLOR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3380 W BAYLOR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.