Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3319 N Dakota Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3319 N Dakota Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3319 N Dakota Street
3319 North Dakota Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3319 North Dakota Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
New Horizons
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious single-story home. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2.5 car garage. Vaulted ceiling with skylights. Wood burning fireplace, granite bathrooms/hall counters. Dual AC units. Very convienient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have any available units?
3319 N Dakota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3319 N Dakota Street have?
Some of 3319 N Dakota Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3319 N Dakota Street currently offering any rent specials?
3319 N Dakota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 N Dakota Street pet-friendly?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street offer parking?
Yes, 3319 N Dakota Street offers parking.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have a pool?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street does not have a pool.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have accessible units?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 N Dakota Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College