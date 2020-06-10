All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3319 N Dakota Street

3319 North Dakota Street · No Longer Available
Location

3319 North Dakota Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
New Horizons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious single-story home. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2.5 car garage. Vaulted ceiling with skylights. Wood burning fireplace, granite bathrooms/hall counters. Dual AC units. Very convienient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 N Dakota Street have any available units?
3319 N Dakota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 N Dakota Street have?
Some of 3319 N Dakota Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 N Dakota Street currently offering any rent specials?
3319 N Dakota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 N Dakota Street pet-friendly?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street offer parking?
Yes, 3319 N Dakota Street offers parking.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have a pool?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street does not have a pool.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have accessible units?
No, 3319 N Dakota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 N Dakota Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 N Dakota Street has units with dishwashers.
