3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking hot tub

Location, Location!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom plus Den, 3 Bathroom Home with a Tuscan design. Spacious Kitchen Offers Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Larger Kitchen Island w/Breakfast Bar, Pantry & Recessed Lighting. Kitchen Appliances are All Stainless Steel; Refrigerator; Dishwasher; Oven & Microwave And the Home Also Includes the Washer & Dryer. Master Bathroom Features a Spa Like Jacuzzi Jetted Tub & a Separate Shower. Beautiful Tile in All Traffic Areas! Gas Fireplace in Family Room and Gas Fire Pit in Courtyard. Located near Award winning Chandler Perry High School, Shopping and Dining.