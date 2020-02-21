All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive

3297 South Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3297 South Cottonwood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Location, Location!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom plus Den, 3 Bathroom Home with a Tuscan design. Spacious Kitchen Offers Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Larger Kitchen Island w/Breakfast Bar, Pantry & Recessed Lighting. Kitchen Appliances are All Stainless Steel; Refrigerator; Dishwasher; Oven & Microwave And the Home Also Includes the Washer & Dryer. Master Bathroom Features a Spa Like Jacuzzi Jetted Tub & a Separate Shower. Beautiful Tile in All Traffic Areas! Gas Fireplace in Family Room and Gas Fire Pit in Courtyard. Located near Award winning Chandler Perry High School, Shopping and Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive have any available units?
3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3297 S COTTONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
