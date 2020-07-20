All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 328 N Colorado St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
328 N Colorado St
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

328 N Colorado St

328 North Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

328 North Colorado Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Silk Stocking Historic District

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath 1200 sqft house Utilities included . Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Chandler

Cute home, remodeled close to downtown Chandler, shopping, restaurants, schools and transportation. Tile throughout, lots of rooms and a nice sized lot. All utilities included.

Cross Streets: Arizona and Chandler Blvd Directions: East on Chandler Blvd, left onto N. Colorado St.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4801888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 N Colorado St have any available units?
328 N Colorado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 328 N Colorado St currently offering any rent specials?
328 N Colorado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 N Colorado St pet-friendly?
No, 328 N Colorado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 328 N Colorado St offer parking?
No, 328 N Colorado St does not offer parking.
Does 328 N Colorado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 N Colorado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 N Colorado St have a pool?
No, 328 N Colorado St does not have a pool.
Does 328 N Colorado St have accessible units?
No, 328 N Colorado St does not have accessible units.
Does 328 N Colorado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 N Colorado St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 N Colorado St have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 N Colorado St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College