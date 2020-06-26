Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3260 W GOLDEN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3260 W GOLDEN Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3260 W GOLDEN Lane
3260 West Golden Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3260 West Golden Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Valencia
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location close to the 101 & 60. Nice Single level Chandler Home. 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Split Floorplan with 2 Car enclosed Garage and POOL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane have any available units?
3260 W GOLDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane have?
Some of 3260 W GOLDEN Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3260 W GOLDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3260 W GOLDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 W GOLDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3260 W GOLDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3260 W GOLDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 W GOLDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3260 W GOLDEN Lane has a pool.
Does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3260 W GOLDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 W GOLDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 W GOLDEN Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Similar Pages
Chandler 1 Bedrooms
Chandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with Parking
Chandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Octotillo
The Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College